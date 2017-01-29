Blackmail vs DOF

Tinawag na pamba-blackmail ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang pahayag ng Department of Finance (DOF) na walang magi­ging infrastracture projects ang bansa kung hindi matutuloy ang isinusulong na Tax Reform Program ng Duterte Administration.

Ayon kay Zarate ma­galing umano sa blackmail ang DOF. Sa mga nakalipas na administrasyon umano na walang paggalaw sa tax ay maraming proyektong nasimulan at natapos kaya imposible na walang proyektong masisimulan ang kasalukuyang administrasyon.

“The DOF is again trying to scare the people that if they do not increase excise taxes and VAT there would be no lowering of income taxes or school, road, bridge construction in the country. They have not only hostage the lo­wering of income taxes by tying it up with increase in excise taxes and VAT it seems that they are also blackmailing Filipinos with this tax reform package,” giit ni Zarate.

Tiniyak ng mambabatas na kanilang tututulan ang pagtaas ng buwis lalo petroleum products na may direktang epekto sa taumbayan.