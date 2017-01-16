BIR target ipapabuwag ni Gloria

Dahil sa palpak sa pa­ngongolekta ng buwis at sistematikong katiwalian sa ahensya, pinabubuwag na ni dating Pangulo at ngayo’y Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Sa ilalim ng kanyang House Bill 0695, nais ni Arroyo na magkaroon ng total overhaul sa BIR at palitan ang pangalan nito bilang National Re­venue Authority (NAR) upang umayos ang pa­ngongolekta ng buwis.

“There is an urgent need for Congress to create a Revenue Authority to address the growing taxpayer dissatisfaction particularly over front-line services, high level­ of tax evasion/avoidance, and increasing perception of systematic corruption in the bureau,” ani Arroyo.

Ilang beses na umanong nareorganisa ang BIR subalit nananatiling bigo ang mga ito na makolekta ang target na buwis dahil sa mga problemang tulad ng: (a) rigid personnel management system where promotion is based merely on lo­yalty and senio­rity rather than exemplary performance (e.g. exceeding the revenue target); (b) compensation structure that restricts the hiring of first-rate professionals; and (c) strict line-item budgeting that limits the flexibility in the allocation of funds.

Kailangan na aniyang baguhin ito kaya iminungkahi ni Arroyo na palitan ng NAR ang BIR at makapagsimula muli ang gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng pagkuha ng mga malilinis na tax collectors at officials.

Sa ngayon ay commissioner ang namumuno sa BIR subalit sa NAR ay Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at magkakaroon ng Revenue Board na kinabibilangan ng ­apat na kinatawan mula sa gobyerno at tatlo mula sa private sector. Kabilang sa mga magi­ging kinatawan ng gobyerno sa NAR ay ang pinuno Department of Finance (Chairperson), Department of Budget and Ma­nagement, National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) at Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The NRA will establish a performance-based management system which shall govern the selection, hiring, appointment, transfer, promotion or dismissal of all personnel. Such system shall aim to attract and retain professionally competent, well-trained, honest, courteous and efficient personnel and to establish professionalism and excellence at all levels of the (NRA),” ayon­ pa sa dating Pangulo.