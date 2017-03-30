Benham Rise walang petrolyo, pero…

Walang makukuhang petrolyo ang Pilipinas sa malawak na Benham Rise, pero malaki naman umano ang posibilidad na may nakaimbak na gas hydrates sa nasabing rehiyon, ayon sa isang opisyal ng Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC).

“The potential for petrol is almost nil. However, the potential for accumulation of gas hydrates is there…the potential is great,” wika ni Raymundo Savella, vice president ng Upstream Ope­rations ng PNOC-EC sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on economic affairs sa panukala ni Sen. Sonny Angara sa paglikha ng Benham Rise Development Authority (BRDA).

Ang gas hydrates ay isang “solid ice-like form of water that contains gas molecules in its molecular cavities”.

Sa ngayon, ani Savella, hindi pa commercially available ang gas hydrates dahil nasa “experimental stage” pa lamang ito. At sa kanyang pagtatantiya, mapapakinabangan ang gas hydrates makalipas ang 20 hanggang 30 taong pag-aaral dito.