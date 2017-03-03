BEERMEN DESIDIDO

Schedule mamaya: (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

— PBA Philippine Cup Best Player­ of the Conference Awarding ceremony­ to June Mar Fajardo bago ang jumpball sa Game 4

7:00 p.m. – Ginebra vs. San Miguel (Abante sa series ang San Miguel sa Ginebra, 2-1)

Best-of-7 summary:

Game 1: San Miguel 109, ­Ginebra 82

Game 2 : Ginebra 124, San Miguel 118

Game 3 : San Miguel 99, ­Ginebra 88

Desidido ang San Miguel Beer na maitarak ang 3-1 advantage palapit sa kagutuman sa three-peat at perpetual trophy, sa Game 4 ngayon ng PBA Philippine Cup sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Two-one is not a safe lead, but they can’t afford to allow us to get the 3-1 lead,” babala ni Leo Austria sa kritikal na Game 4 na puwedeng pivotal na rin.

“There’s that possibility that a team can recover from a 1-3 deficit. Na-­experience namin ‘yan, and we don’t want that to happen to us,” dugtong ng Beermen coach sa naisakatuparang ahon pa nila sa 0-3 Finals deficit laban sa Alaska sa kumperensyang ito sa ­nakalipas na taon.

Habang ipipilit naman ng kalabang Brgy. Ginebra ang 2-2 deadlock.

Itutrumpeta ng crowd darling at challenger squad ang A-plus game at ibabantayog ang never-say die para hindi malubog sa mapanganib na 3-1 deficit at masundan ang 124-118 overtime Game 2 win noong Linggo sa ­Lucena City.

“We need our A-plus game. A-minus is not good enough to put this team down. This team is so good and has so many weapons. We’ll keep plugging away and hopefully get Game Four,” lulugu-lugong wika ni Tim Cone ­tapos ng 99-88 Game 3 defeat noong ­Miyerkules.

Dominado ng kanyang kampo ang 44 sa 48 minutes kamakalawa, na ­kinakitaan pa ng second quarter 12-point edge mula ng jumpshot ni Chris Ellis, 41-29, may 5:35 sa gameclock.

Nakatrangko pa ang Ginebra sa 88-87 tapos 2-point shot ni Joe Devance sa nalalabing 4:02 sa final quarter saka lumaklak ang SMB ng 12-0 atake nina Chris Ross, June Mar Fajardo at Alex Cabagnot pa-come-from-behind victory­ at 2-1 lead sa balik-bentahe sa serye mula sa 1-0 sa 109-82 decision sa opening game noong Biyernes sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay.

Giniit ng 19-time champion, twice grand slam-winning coach na kaila­ngan lang maging disiplinado, pokus at maisagawa ang plano upang masundan pa ang pinakita nila sa Game 2.

Ayos na sana sa mainitang last game na kinakitaan ng sigawan nina Cone at Ross sa pagtikada pa ng 3-point shot ­gayung panalo na ang Beermen sa ilang second na lang, at nina Arwind Santos at Kevin Ferrer na nagpalitan ng maaanghang na salita sa endgame din.

“We played the game we wanted to (sa Game Three). We liked the tempo we’re playing.

Our second group played very well. But down the stretch we couldn’t execute on both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively. That’s basically the story of the game,” hirit ng Gin Kings taskmaster.

“We didn’t execute well, didn’t get the shots we needed to get. And that’s the function of execution. We like down-the-stretch basketball but we didn’t do the things we normally do down the stretch. They just beat us out down the stretch,” panapos niya.