BEER POWER

Mga laro ngayon (PhilSports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Alaska vs. Mahindra

6:45 p.m. — Ginebra vs. Phoenix

Nagsitoma ng double-­double jobs sina former MVP Arwind Santos at reigning three-time MVP June Mar Fajardo para galamayin ang Alex ­Cabagnot-less San Miguel Beer sa pagseng­lot sa GlobalPort, 106-100, sa Petron Blaze S­aturday Special ng PBA Philippine Cup kagabi sa Hoops Dome sa Lapu-Lapu City.

Kumampay si Santos ng 31 points at 10 rebounds, namulutan si Fajardo ng 19 markers at 15 boards para ihatid ang Beermen sa ninth straight win sa 10 games at selyuhan na ang top spot maski matalo pa sa last game kontra TNT KaTropa sa Jan. 28.

Ang 31 ang pinakamalaki ni Santos sa halos apat na taon makaraan ang career-high 34 niya sa 110-103 victory ng Beermen sa Rain or Shine sa 2012 Commissioner’s Cup.

Nalagot ang two-game run ng Batang Pier, nakigitgit sa quintuple-tie sa second sa 5-4 kaha­nay ang Ginebra, Texters, Rain or Shine at Blackwater.

Open pa ang karera­ sa No. 2 spot na may twice-to-beat incentive rin sa quarterfinals gaya ng elims topnotcher.

Naka-22 points pa si Marcio Lassiter at 10 si Brian Heruela para sa two-time defending champion SMB.

“This is dedicated to Alex (Cabagnot) who suffered flu a few days ago. I’m very proud of my team because they played hard and played as a team. I hope na ‘di ito ‘yung pinaka-best namin in the playoffs because there, it’s a different story,” ani Beermen coach Leo Austria.

Sumagwan si Stanley Pringle ng 21 points para trangkuhan ang Batang Pier, may 16 si Terrence Romeo.

Makalaro o hindi si Japeth Aguilar, pipilitin ng Ginebra na masakote ang second quarters berth laban sa may gayunding misyong Phoenix sa pagpapatuloy ng hostilidad mamaya sa PhilSports Arena.

Sa first game, rampa ang kasalo sa eighth na Alaska (4-4) na aasinta ng tie sa playoff sa Last Eight at hahabol pa roong nasa 11th na Mahindra (2-7).