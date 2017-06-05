BAWIIN ANG MARTIAL LAW!

Pormal nang dumulog sa Korte Suprema ang pitong mambabatas na humiling na bawiin ang deklarasyon ng Martial Law at suspensyon ng habeas corpus sa Mindanao.

“We have just filed the first of several petitions before the Supreme Court coming from legislators, lawyers and affected citizens,” ani Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin.

Bukod kay Villarin, kasama rin sa petitioners ang Magnificent 7 o Legitimate minority laban sa Proclamation 216 ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ito ay sina Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice, Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano at Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza.

Sa kanilang petisyon, iginiit ng mga mambabatas na walang basehan ang deklarasyon martial law sa Mindanao kaya marapat lamang na ipawalang-bisa ito.

Ipinunto ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagkubkob ng Maute terror group sa Marawi City noong Mayo 23 kaya idineklara ang martial law sa buong Mindanao.

Pero giit ni Lagman, hindi sapat ang basehan ng pangulo para isailalim ang buong Mindanao sa batas militar.

“There is no rebellion or invasion where the public safety requires the declaration of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Marawi City or elsewhere in Mindanao,” giit ni Lagman.