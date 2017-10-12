Bautista susunod pa rin sa proseso ng impeachment

Inilarawan ni Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista na ‘unnecessary move’ ang pag-impeach ng Kamara de Representantes sa kanya matapos niyang ianunsyo ang kanyang pagbibitiw sa puwesto na magkakabisa sa katapusan ng taong ito.

Magkagayunman, sinabi ni Bautista sa isang statement na siya ay ta­talima sa Konstitusyon at sa panuntunan kaugnay sa proseso ng impeachment.

“While it may be an unnecessary move since I already tendered my resignation to the President today effective end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, I will abide by the Constitution and the relevant rules regarding the impeachment process,” ang pahayag ni Bautista.

Nakalulungkot aniya na nabaligtad ng botohan sa plenaryo ang desisyon ng House Committee on Justice na ibasura ang impeachment complaint laban sa kanya.

Pero sa kabila nito, kinilala niya na ang lahat ng mga miyembro ng Kamara de Representantes ay may kanya-kanyang opinyon.

“It is unfortunate that the decision of the House Committee on Justice, which was voted upon twice by a vote of 26-2, to dismiss the impeachment complaint against me was overturned this afternoon by the House of Representatives,” ang bahagi ng reaksyon ni Bautista sa pag-impeach sa kanya ng mga kongresista.