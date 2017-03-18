BANTANG IMPEACHMENT VS LENI: ‘EMPTY THREATS’!

Mariing sinabi ng kampo ni Vice President Leni Robredo na ‘empty threats’ lamang ang pinalutang ni Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez na pinag-aaralan na nito ang pagsasampa ng impeachment laban sa bise presidente.

“We really think that such statements should not be taken seriously and these are really just empty threats in trying to mind condition the public,” pahayag ni Georgina Hernandez, spokesperson ni Robredo sa ANC.

Sagot ito ng kampo ni Robredo sa sinabi ni Alvarez na inatasan na niya ang kanyang mga abogado na pag-aralan na posibilidad na sampahan ng kasong impeachment si Robredo.

Ito’y dahil naniniwala si Alvarez na si Robredo ang nasa likod ng impeachment complaint na ihinain ni Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano laban naman kay Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte.

“I’m still studying it. Maybe the angle of betrayal of public trust,” ani Alvarez sa nasabing pana­yam. “[I’ll file it] as soon as I have a complete study and recommendation by my lawyers.”

Ayon naman sa taga­pagsalita ni Robredo, nakapa-iresponsable ng na­ging pahayag ni Alvarez. “We think that the statement of Speaker Alvarez’s pronouncements as ‘utterly irresponsible’. He himself mention that he is still looking on the matter and he will still have to consult his legal team. And if that is the case, he is making such public statements without sufficient basis and it’s purely spe­culation,” ani Hernandez.

Nauna namang sinabi ni Alvarez na isa sa pa­ngunahing isyu na gagamitin niya laban kay Robredo ay ang videotaped message nito sa 60th annual meeting United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, Austria kung saan isiniwalat ng Bise Presidente ang ‘palit-ulo’ scheme na ginagawa umano ng mga pulis sa kanilang giyera kontra droga.