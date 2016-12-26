Balasahan sa DOLE nagbabanta

Magsasagawa ng malawakang balasahan ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) sa mga tauhan nito na mapapatunayang hindi tinutupad ang trabaho.

Ito ang ipinangako ni Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III sa mga labor inspectors at sa mga opis­yales nito na nagiging pipi at bibig sa mga paglabag sa labor and safety standards ng mga kumpanya.

“I will reorganize some of the people in the department, including labor inspectors. There are reports that some labor inspectors are blind and are turning a deaf ear on the violations of different companies and employers. One example of this violation is the current working state of salesladies who were prohibited to take short breaks on their duties,” paliwanag ng kalihim.

Tinukoy rin ni Bello ang maraming ospital na lumalabag sa labor laws partikular ang on-the-job trainees na ipinatutupad ng mga ito.

“This is a clear violation of labor standards. There are nurses who go to hospitals to be trained, sila pa ang nagbabayad sa ospital para sa training. Anong klaseng patakaran ‘yan? Hospitals should be screened properly by our labor inspectors,” galit na pahayag ni Bello.