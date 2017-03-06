Bagong katawan ni Sharon, ginamit ni Kiko sa HK

HAVEY: Noong Miyerkules, pagkatapos ng reorganization sa ­Senate kung saan na-unseat sina Kiko Pangilinan sa mayorya at sa kanilang committee chairmanship, at si Sharon Cuneta ay nakapag-pictorial na para sa promo ng The Voice Teens kung saan isa siya sa celebrity coaches, lumi­pad papuntang Hong Kong ang mega-couple.

Sabi ni Sharon, ­“Hubby and I flew out of the country today for a short break, just the two of us.

Missing my babies already but sometimes it’s good to get away from everything and reconnect with your spouse. God bless us all and love you guys!”

This came in the thick of news na nabinbin ang Sharon-Gabby reunion movie dahil sa aberya kay Gabby na pinalalabas na conflict sa GMA contract o ‘yung napakalungkot na isyu ng pera-pera pala.

Pati ang pag-guest ni Gabby supposedly sa US concert tour ni Sharon ay hindi na rin tuloy, bagay na hindi na nakakatawa, sagot ni Sharon sa isang supporter niya sa FB.

Gusto raw niyang matawa, pero hindi niya makuhang matawa dahil nasira ang schedule nito at dapat na-syner­gize na ang lahat kung natuloy ang pelikula na maipalabas sa original na May 10 playdate sana ng Sharon-Gabby film.

Ano man ang kahihinatnan nito, Sharon is assured of a Star Cinema project from her home studio.

Kaya imbes na maaburido sa pagkaantala ng kanyang schedule, parang nag-second honeymoon ang mag-asawang Sharon-Kiko.

Noong pa-weekend na, sabi ni Sharon, “I think my husband has a renewed crush on me. Hahahaha! Or maybe he’s just using me for my new body? Nyaaaaaaa!!!”

Bagay na ikinatuwa ng mga mahal nila sa buhay ­dahil totoo na kapag lu­ma­laki na ang mga bata, ang mag-asawa ang maiiwan sa bahay. The couple will just have to rediscover each other.

Kaya napakaganda ng reflection ni Sharon sa kanilang maikling bakasyon ni Kiko sa Hong Kong.

“Just got home from HK tonight. Had only 3 short nights, but I must say God used this time for our marriage and our love for each other to be renewed.

“We made it a point to not call any of our friends in HK, as we wanted to be alone, just the two of us, and rediscover each other. “During this trip, I was reminded more of why I fell in love with my husband.

We stayed at the Island Shangri-la, where twenty-one years ago almost, we stayed for our short but sweet honeymoon. 🙂

“Thank You, Lord for this time You gave us two. Sometimes I may think my hubby’s a ‘dork’ one of my terms of not always endearment for him! But he is MY dork, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Lord, I pray that someday soon, You will allow people who are so quick to judge, the chance to see just how pure my husband’s heart and intentions are for the country.

“That he, like You have taught us, wants only justice and fairness. That we have NEVER benefited financially not even a peso added to our pockets in all the years he has been a public servant but instead have done nothing but give not just of our treasure, but our sacrifices, our hearts, our souls.

“May people come up to our children someday to say only how Kiko has impacted their lives positively; how proud they should be to have such a Godly and upright man for their father, no matter his imperfections as a human being.

“Thank You Lord, for my husband. I have known good men in my lifetime, but just as I prayed for, You seem to truly have given me the ONE who was meant for me — with the best heart, and with the most love for my battle-scarred little heart.

“May we, no matter what other trials we may go through, last forever. In Your most precious name, Lord Jesus, I pray. Amen,” pagtatapos ng Megastar.

WALEY: Malapit nang harapin ni Sharon ang kanyang entry sa Cinemalaya 2017.

According to Cine­malaya Competition Head na si Direk Mel Chionglo, nagbigay na si Sharon ng tatlong araw ng April at tatlo rin sa Mayo para sa gagawin niyang pelikulang Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha ni Mes de Guzman.

Ang Cinemalaya entry na iko-coproduce ni Sharon ay mukhang mauuna sa supposedly Sharon-Gabby closure project.

Closure daw, o?!

