B-day ni Marcos idineklarang special non-working day

Idineklara ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na special non-working day sa Ilocos Norte ang Setyembre 11 ngayong taon bilang paggunita sa kaarawan ni ­dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos.

Nilagdaan ni Executive Secretary Salvador ­Medialdea ang Proclamation 310 nitong Setyembre 6 na nagbibigay bisa sa deklarasyon ng holiday.

“The Ilocano community has been annually celebrating the birthdate of the late Ferdinand E. Marcos and commemorating his life and contribution to national development, as a World War II veteran, distinguished legislator and former President,” nakasaad sa Proclamation 310.