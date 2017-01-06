Asia’s Best Year para kay PDu30

Inanunsyo ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang pagkakalathala ng Japan Times sa istorya­ ng Cable News Network (CNN) na nagbibidang si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang itinanghal bilang Asia’s Best Year.

Ang Japan Times, ayon sa Palace official, ay ang “most widely-read English language newspaper” sa Japan.

“CNN had named President Duterte as the big winner in Asia in 2016 and we quote: ‘For now, the Philippine leader’s unconventional moves seem a harbinger of things to come. This is no pivot to China, but a disruption of the old normal. Rodrigo Duterte ended 2016 seeking to rebalance his nation’s ties, improve the life of the average Filipino and make the Philippines — a one-time economic and trade powerhouse — great again’,” paghahayag ni Abella sa press briefing sa Malakanyang kahapon.

Binanggit ni Abella na nakakataba ng puso na may ilang media agencies na nakakapansin sa mabubuting bagay na ginagawa ni Pangulong Duterte.