Armas ng NPA galing sa pera ng gobyerno — Sen. Trillanes

Iginiit ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na sipain na sa trabaho ang mga komunistang miyembro ng kanyang gabinete dahil ipinambibili lang umano ng armas para sa New People’s Army (NPA) ang pondo ng kani-kanilang tanggapan.

Ayon kay Trillanes, tambak na rin ang mga kadre ng NPA sa mga tanggapang pinamunuan ni DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, DAR Secretary Rafael Mariano, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III, National Anti-Poverty Commission Secretary Liza Maza at Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

“Now that Pres. Duterte has ordered the AFP to go after the NPA, I am now calling on him to kick out the communist leaders in his cabinet. Because based on my AFP sources, hundreds of CPP-NPA cadres are now officially employed by the DSWD, DAR, DOLE, NAPC and HUDCC,” giit ng senador.

“Moreover, these communists are using the resources from these government offices to stockpile arms and ammunition, which they would use later on against our soldiers,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Matatandaang ipinatigil na ni Pangulong Duterte ang peace talks sa rebeldeng komunista matapos ang walang tigil na pag-ambush ng NPA sa puwersa ng gobyerno.

Ilang beses nang ipinagtanggol ng pangulo ang mga cabinet members na galing sa hanay ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) tulad nina Taguiwalo, Mariano at Maza.