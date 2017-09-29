ANYTHING GOES: Piolo, ‘ilaw’ sa buhay ni Benjamin Alves

PAMANGKIN ni Piolo­ Pascual ang Kapuso­ hunk na si Benjamin Alves. Marami ang na-touch sa pinost ni Benjamin sa kanyang Instagram account tungkol sa kanyang Uncle Piolo na tinawag niyang great mentor at brother.

“When I stopped showbiz and went back to Guam, I was seriously depressed. I couldn’t watch any Pinoy program because it made me mise­rable.

The following summer, you visited and did a show sa Guam. You greeted our family on stage and claimed that I will be back in showbiz.

“I’ll never forget that, I needed someone to say that it was still possible because for me, I really thought it was over.

“Thank you. People used to advise me that I should try to step out of your shadow. But how could I do that when all you’ve been in my life is light?

“Thank you for being such a great mentor and brother. You truly are my idol in showbiz.

And today I claim that your new movie will be a big hit, just as you did for me back then. Congrats again Kuya! May God always bless you in abundance,” sey ni Benjamin.

Ang tinutukoy na mo­vie ni Benjamin ay ang Last Night kung saan kapareha ni Piolo si Toni Gonzaga at nagbukas sa napakaraming mga sinehan kahapon.

Mukhang tama naman si Benjamin na magi­ging big hit ang Last Night dahil sobrang pinipilahan­ ang balik-tambalan sa pelikula nina Piolo at Toni!