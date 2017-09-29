ANYTHING GOES: Piolo, ‘ilaw’ sa buhay ni Benjamin Alves

PAMANGKIN ni Piolo Pascual ang Kapuso hunk na si Benjamin Alves. Marami ang na-touch sa pinost ni Benjamin sa kanyang Instagram account tungkol sa kanyang Uncle Piolo na tinawag niyang great mentor at brother.
“When I stopped showbiz and went back to Guam, I was seriously depressed. I couldn’t watch any Pinoy program because it made me miserable.
The following summer, you visited and did a show sa Guam. You greeted our family on stage and claimed that I will be back in showbiz.
“I’ll never forget that, I needed someone to say that it was still possible because for me, I really thought it was over.
“Thank you. People used to advise me that I should try to step out of your shadow. But how could I do that when all you’ve been in my life is light?
“Thank you for being such a great mentor and brother. You truly are my idol in showbiz.
And today I claim that your new movie will be a big hit, just as you did for me back then. Congrats again Kuya! May God always bless you in abundance,” sey ni Benjamin.
Ang tinutukoy na movie ni Benjamin ay ang Last Night kung saan kapareha ni Piolo si Toni Gonzaga at nagbukas sa napakaraming mga sinehan kahapon.
Mukhang tama naman si Benjamin na magiging big hit ang Last Night dahil sobrang pinipilahan ang balik-tambalan sa pelikula nina Piolo at Toni!