Amnesty report tsismis lang?

Sa pagsasabing tsismis lang ang report ng Amnesty Internatio­nal (AI), tinanggihan ni Sen. Richard Gordon ang reopening ng imbestigasyon sa extrajudicial killings (EJKs) sa war on drugs ng gobyerno.

Ayon kay Gordon, bilang chairman ng Senate committee on justice and human rights, naniniwala siyang kailangang busisiin ang mga isyung may kinalaman sa paglabag ng karapatang pantao subalit kung wala namang ebidensiya ang AI sa kanilang report na binabayaran ang mga pulis sa bawat mapapatay na drug suspect, walang katuturan ang pagbubukas muli ng imbestigasyon sa EJKs.

“The recurring issue of EJK is something that daily confronts us. The events are not only worrisome, they have become disquieting. So far, howe­ver, the reports that I get are mostly hearsay – e.g., from people who tell me that x or y or z was reportedly killed through EJK or tokhang activities. But we cannot act on mere hearsay. And the report, on this score, does not yet rise above hearsay,” paliwanag ni Gordon.

Nangako naman si Gordon na kung may la­labas na testigo at magpapatotoo sa sinasabing bayaran sa bawat mapapatay na drug suspect, agad niyang pabubuksan muli ang hearing sa EJK.

“If anyone will come to me and present testimonial or other solid evidence to back up an assertion, I will be the first to say, a hearing must be conducted. For to conduct a hearing based on hearsay is to expend precious government resour­ces on mere ‘tsismis,’” pa­ngako pa ng senador.

Nakapaglabas na ng committee report si Gordon na hindi state sponsored ang EJKs.