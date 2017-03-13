AMA NI IZA, NAGPARAMDAM

HAVEY: Nakakatuwa at nakaka-proud ang pagwawagi ni Iza Calzado sa katatapos na Osaka Asian Film Festival.

Ang sabi ay she is so established an actress to be named the Most Promising Actress kaya nagbigay na lang ng special Yakushi Pearl Award for Best Performer for her movie Bliss.

Siyam na Filipino films ang nag-participate. Tatlo ay kasama sa main competition kabilang na ang pelikula ni Jerrold Tarog na Bliss (tampok sina Iza Calzado, Ian Veneracion and TJ Trinidad), Kita Kita (ni Sigrid Andrea Bernardo, starring Alessandra Da Rossi & Empoy) at Tisay (ni Borgy Torre, tampok sina Nathalie Hart at JC de Vera).

Meanwhile, Mario Cornejo’s Apocalypse Child (starring Sid Lucero and Annicka Dolonius) was featured in the In & Out of Work: Looking at Asia through the Prism of Employment Special Program.

May special ­program din featu­ring new movements in film including Samantha­ Lee’s Baka Bukas, Mikhail Red’s Birdshot, Mihk Vergara’s Patintero: The ­Legend of Meng the Loser, Bradley Liew’s ­Singing in Graveyards and Avid Liongoren’s ­Saving ­Sally.

Todo suporta si Liza Diño (Chairperson ng Film Development Coun­cil) sa delegates.

Aniya, “To Miss ­Maria Izadora Calzado, congratulations on your acting achievement. We are certain that this will not be your last award for your amazingly nuanced performance in BLISS.

“To our Film Ambassadors, FDCP salutes you and your teams for the passion and hard work that you have put into your crafts which have certainly been reflected in your films.

“You are the future of Philippine Cinema and we can’t wait to see what you’ll do next.

“Congratulations! Kampai!”

Sa gitna ng selebrasyon, nabanggit ni Iza na nagparamdam ang tatay niyang si Lito Calzado noong nasa Japan siya.

Hindi pa malinaw sa akin kung paano pero ­laging nagiging magandang sign ‘yun sa kanya at nanalo nga siya ng award.

Inialay ni Iza ang award sa kanyang mga ­magulang na patuloy ­siyang ginagabayan kahit sumakabilang buhay na sila pareho.

Nakatakdang ipalabas ang Bliss sa Mayo 10 sa Pilipinas at heto ang sabi ng Atty. Joji Alonzo na tutulong sa pagdi-distribute ng pelikula sa ating bansa, “The night I saw the ­pic-lock of Jerrold Tarog’s latest film, I could hardly sleep.

“The performance of Maria Izadora Calzado is not just powerful, it is overwhelming, not to mention the creepy feel of a f*ck*d up mind.

“Her best acting piece yet, ­giving her the Best ­Performer Award at the recently concluded Osaka Asian Film Festival. Mark the date, May 10 in Cinemas, Bliss.”

Mula sa amin dito sa Abante TONITE, congratulations sa ating actress extraordinaire — Izadora Calzado!

***

WALEY: Kuryente ang ikinakalat na balita iba­balik sa script submissions ang mga susubok maging entry sa Metro Manila Film Festival ngayong taon.

Wala pang desisyon at pag-uusapan pa lang ang mga bagay na iyan sa bagong tatag na Rules Committee na pinamumunuan ni Professor Roland Tolentino ng UP at Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino bago iharap sa MMFF Execom for approval.

April 7 ang target launch ng festival para na rin mapaghandaan ang mga mahuhusay na isasaling entries.

Sana lang, bago mag­bigay ng comments at post sa ­social media, tiyakin muna ang mga detalye para hindi tayo nagkakalat at nagdudulot ng pangamba, poot at galit.

Katulad ng pinost ko, positive at good vibes na lang muna. Ti­gilan muna ang pagkaka­hati ng mga WE and THEM na mentality.

Sana!

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.