SUPORTADO ni Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach ang kandidata natin sa Miss Universe 2016 na si Ma­xine Medina.

Si Charlene ang panlaban ng Pilipinas nu’ng 1994 na huling ginanap sa bansa ang Miss U, na ang nagwagi ay si Sushmita Sen ng India.

Sey ng magandang maybahay ni Aga Muhlach sa Instagram post nito, “Sending my love and support to Miss Philippines Ma­xine Medina.

“Maxine is a beautiful girl and this is her moment to shine. I look forward to meeting her someday and would love to exchange stories of the experience she went through and is going through as our host candidate for the Miss Universe.

“We both had been given the honor and pri­vilege to represent our country in our home town and that is a gift that we both will forever cherish, appreciate and be grateful for.

“The love and support of the Filipinos is incomparable, awesome, admirable and amazing.

“Maxine, as you represent our country in the Miss Universe, I want you to know that we are all behind you and cheering you on.

“Also, please know in your heart, you are already a winner to us. I know you will make us proud. Sending my hugs and well wishes to you in advance, Maxine.

“#gophilippines #missuniverse #missphi­lippines #proudlyfilipina #pilipinaskongmahal.”

Mukhang nasa Amerika si Charlene base sa pino-post niyang San Francisco pics sa IG.

Kaya siguro hindi siya nai-interview tungkol sa Miss Universe, na kaliwa’t kanan at walang puknat ang media coverage dahil tayo ang host country.

Sobrang relate si Charlene sa pinagdadaanan ni Maxine dahil naranasan niya lahat ‘yon 23 years ago.

Hindi man pinalad na makuha ni Charlene ang korona ay hindi na makakalimutan ‘yung famous line niya sa Q&A portion na, “HIGH TIDE OR LOW TIDE?”!