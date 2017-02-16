AKSYON NG SOLGEN SA NAPOLES CASE SUPORTADO NG PALASYO

Suportado ni Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo ang aksyon ni Solicitor General Jose Calida sa kaso ni pork barrel queen Janet Lim Napoles.

Nauna rito, mara­ming kritiko ang puma­lag nang mabalita na gumagawa ng hakbang ang Office of the Soli­citor General (OSG) para mapawalang-sala si Napoles sa kasong serious illegal detention kung saan ito ay na-convict.

“The position of the chief presidential legal counsel will coincide with what the OSG has stated because they are the agency that looked over the records of the case… Since the OSG is the office that studied the case and it is the office that ­recommended the acquittal of the accused, we have to abide by its position, unless independent entities can show us that the decision is contrary to the evidence and the records of the case. But I doubt that it is contrary because it’s the OSG,” paliwanag ni Panelo sa panayam ng media kahapon.

Kaugnay nito, itinanggi naman ni Panelo na inatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang OSG na papelan ang kaso ni Napoles.

“The President does not give any instruction to any department as to what it will do. He has repeatedly said. Pinapabayaan niya ang bawat departamento ng kanilang… basta naaayon sa batas,” ani Panelo.

Binigyang-diin ni Pa­nelo na sumusunod lamang­ ang administrasyong Duterte sa batas at pro­seso kaugnay sa hakbang ng OSG na mapawalang-sala si Napoles.

“The administration of Duterte will always follow what the rules, the laws, and the Constitution say regardless of who are the persons involved whethe­r that person is a controversial figure or a non-controversial figure,” ayon pa kay Panelo.

Binanggit din ng Presidential Legal Counsel na mismong si Duterte ay gumawa rin ng kahalintulad na hakbang noong ito ay prosecutor pa lamang matapos masipat na walang kaukulang ebidensya na magdidiin sa akusado.

Matatandaan na hinatulan si Napoles ng reclusion perpetua ng Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 noong buwan ng Abril ng taong 2015 matapos mapatunayang guilty sa kasong serious illegal detention sa dati nitong tauhan na si Benhur Luy.