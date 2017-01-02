Aiza & Liza, nag-alboroto sa KINATAY NA ASO

HAVEY: Naging issue ang pagpatay ng hayop sa pelikulang Oro lalo na noong maraming animal lovers ang nag-report sa PAWS (Philippine Animal Welfare Society).

Sumulat ang PAWS sa pamunuan ng MMFF, “Viewers were bothered by scenes of dog being slaughtered in the film and insist that there was no way the scenes could have been faked…

“The dog slaughter that occurred is illegal…

“Film makers who ‘set up’ a dog being slaughtered (or an animal being hurt) for the sake of making a movie should be made accountable for violating the law.

“The latter are a blight to the movie industry and should also be held accountable by their peers for their lack of compassion for animals, and for promoting a culture of indifference and callousness in society…”

Agad inaksyunan ito ng MMFF Execom at agad nagpatawag ng inquiry at dialogue sa Team Oro.

Even before receiving the letter from PAWS, the MMFF Execom has already called on the filmmakers and Team Oro for a clarificatory meeting, inquiry and dialogue.

Nakatakda ito nga­yong Monday, January 2, 11:00 AM at the Office of the MMDA Chair.

Haharapin ng Team Oro ang mga tanong ng animal welfare advocates.

Hindi lang ang pagpu-pull-out ng pelikula sa mga sinehan at disqualification ang kaparusahang hinihingi ng iba, pati pagbawi ng mga karangalang ibinigay na sa kanila.

Ang mabigat, kapag humantong pa ito sa demandahan.

Criminal case ang cruelty to animals.

***

WALEY: Mariin ang pagkondena ng mag-asawang Liza Diño at Aiza Seguerra sa pagkatay sa aso sa Oro.

Ang sabi ni Aiza, “Wala akong pakialam kung anong statement ang gusto ninyo i-prove.

Nothing can justify the killing of a dog para lang ilabas sa pelikula.

“At wag mong iwagayway sa akin ang bullshit na rason na kung nagagalit kami sa pagkapatay ng aso, dapat pareho lang ang reaksyon namin sa pinatay na mga minero.

“Ganito lang ‘yon. Kung pinatay niyo rin ‘yung mga artista ninyo kagaya ng pagkapatay dun sa aso, magre-react din kami at magagalit at sasampahan kayo ng kaso.

“You don’t kill dogs. Period.”

Si Liza Diño rin ay nag-issue rin ng sariling statement, “I have seen the film Oro even before it hit the theaters on December 25.

“As part of our MMFF Execom activity, we were invited to watch all the film entries last Nov 27 and 28.

“Oro was first on the list. I clearly remember leaving the theater right after because of a ‘dog scene’ that was very disturbing — very graphic and the act of gutting the dog looked so REAL.

“I immediately called the representatives from Oro production to verify if real animals were harmed during the filming of the movie.

“They said NO — A goat was used and some prosthetics to make it look real. I was somehow appeased, and was also being careful about crossing the line (artistic calls of the director) so I didn’t push the issue.

“As long as may assurance na walang pinatay na totoong aso, subjective na if the scene should be deleted, changed or replaced.

“Paulit-ulit kaming nagtanong, they said magaling lang ang pagkakagawa kaya nagmukhang totoo.

“Since the movie opened, I’ve been receiving calls and texts from various groups about the Dog Scene but I keep on saying ‘it’s not real, it’s a Goat’ because that was the information given to me.

“Recently, it was brought to our attention that there were confirmed reports about a REAL dog being killed in the filming of the movie Oro.

“The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also sent a letter to MMDA Chairman Tim Orbos requesting for an immediate investigation on the matter after receiving numerous complaints regarding the ‘animal cruelty’ scene.

“To be clear, the MMFF executive committee does not condone such acts nor allow the Festival to be the vehicle for such actions.

“We acted in good faith when the producers stated that there were no such incidents of animal cruelty during the filming of the movie.

“We take these matters seriously and take action if necessary…”