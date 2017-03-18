Airlines sasabit sa travel tax at terminal fees ng OFWs

Mahaharap sa kaso ang sinumang airline company na magmamatigas sa utos na itigil na ang pango­ngolekta ng travel tax at terminal fees sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Ito ang banta ni Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Silvestre Bello III kasunod ng natanggap nitong impormasyon na sa Abril 30 pa ititigil ng mga airline companies ang paniningil ng nasabing mga buwis sa mga OFWs.

“The continuous collection of travel tax and terminal fees from OFWs is not correct because the law exempting them took effect three years ago. They should have stopped the collection as early as three years ago,” sabi ni Bello.

Paliwanag ng kalihim na walang legal na basehan ang Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) at mga airline companies na mangolekta ng travel tax at terminal fees sa mga OFWs sa kadahilanang exempted ang mga ito, ayon sa Presidential Decree No. 1183 at R. A. No. 8042, o ang Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act of 1995, as Amended by R. A. No. 10022.

“We will confer with the Office of the Solicitor General to come up with the legal action to stop it immediately. Not April 30, but now,” sabi pa ni Bello.

Dagdag pa nito na dapat ibalik ng CAAP ang mga travel tax at terminal fees sa Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) na humahawak sa OFW funds.

“The travel tax and fees collected from our OFWs which were not refunded to them must be remitted to the OWWA,” ­giit nito.