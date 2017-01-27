Airline passengers kailangan nang tulungan ng Kongreso

Sa dami ng mga reklamo ng mga pasahero ng eroplano mula sa delayed flights at mahinang klase ng serbisyo, hinimok ni Quezon City Rep. Wins­ton Castelo ang Kamara na ipasa na ang Air Passengers Bill of Rights.

Ayon kay Castelo, Chairman ng House Committee on Metro Manila Development (MMD), kailangan na ang reporma sa airline industry at ang pagpasa sa nasabing pa­nukala ang unang tugon para tugunan ang mga dumaraming reklamo.

Ang Air Passengers Bill of Rights Act of 2015 ay nakabinbin sa House Committee on Transportation.

“It is high time that such commercial injustices be stopped and those responsible be pu­nished without further delay,” dagdag pa nito.