Ahensyang tututok sa Benham Rise itatag

Sa hangarin na maprotektahan ang Benham Rise, naghain ng panukalang batas sa Kamara si Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza na naglalayong bumuo ng technical government agency na siyang mangangasiwa at magpoprotekta sa karagatang sakop ng bansa.
Layon ng House Bill No. 5360 na inihain ni Atienza na masiguro ang sovereign rights ng bansa sa protected economic development area sa pamamagitan ng pagtatag ng Benham Rise Protection and Development Authority na pamumunuan ng NEDA Director-General bilang Chairman of the Board habang kasapi bilang board member ang mga kalihim ng Environment and Natural Resources (DENR); Energy (DOE); Agriculture (DA); Science and Technology (DOST); Finance (DoF); Tourism (DOT); Public Works and Highways (DPWH); National Defense (DND) at 3 kinatawan mula sa private sector.
“Our bill will protect and manage this vast area and to ensure that all natural resources that are rightfully ours would not be exploited and abused by other countries claiming it to be their own. It has been established that this area contains very essential natural gases and other minerals, as well as diverse marine life, including endangered species of fish,” paliwanag ni Atienza.
Muli ay iginiit ni Atienza, dating kalihim ng DENR, na naging instrumento sa pagpapabilang sa Benham Rise bilang teritoryo ng Pilipinas sa UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf noong 2009 na mahalagang tutukan at ipagtanggol ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang usapin ng foreign incursion sa mga teritoryo ng bansa at hindi lamang ipokus ang atensyon sa problema sa illegal drugs.
- kazper29