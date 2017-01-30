Aguirre maraming dapat ipaliwanag — Trillanes

Matagal nang alam ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang illegal operations ni Jack Lam sa Fontana Leisure Park Hotel and Casino sa Clark, Pampanga dahil naging Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel ito ng Clark Development Corporation (CDC) ng nagdaang administrasyon.

Ang nakakapagtaka dito, ani Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, hindi man lang ginalaw ni Aguirre si Lam noong naninilbihan ito sa CDC noong Aquino administration.

“As mentioned by Sec. Aguirre during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, the illegal ope­ration of Jack Lam’s casino has been going on for more than 10 years already. But since Aguirre was VP and chief legal counsel of the CDC from March 2013 to June 2016, then he surely knew about this operation,” pa­tutsada ni Trillanes.

Sa nagdaang hearing ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, nagpaliwanag si Aguirre na kaya walang isinagawang raid sa negosyo ni Lam ay dahil sa akala niya ay legal ang operasyon nito nang ipakita ang authorization mula sa Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA).

“Aguirre has a lot of explaining to do. Now, instead of resorting to name-calling, he should start rehearsing his story to co­ver the holes in his previous testimony which implicated him to this bri­bery scandal,” diin pa ng senador.