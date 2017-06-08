Aguirre, ginawang ‘habit’ ang pagbibintang

Nararapat lang na mag-public apology at bawiin ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aquirre ang mga walang basehang akusasyon nito laban sa mga opposition senators.

Ito ang pahayag ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon matapos kaladkarin ulit ng kalihim sa ‘baseless’ na akusasyon sina Sens Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV at Paulo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV hinggil sa Marawi City crisis.

“It’s the height of recklessness on the part of the justice secretary. He should stop making accusations out of thin air,” ani Drilon.

Sinabi ng senador na napaka-unfair ang ginagawa ng kalihim dahil sa kagustuhan lamang nitong siraan ang mga nasa oposisyon.

“His insinuation against our colleagues in the minority is very unfair. Secretary Aguirre should not only retract his statements. A public apology is in order,” pahayag ni Drilon.

Ayon kay Drilon, naging habit na umano ni Aquirre ang walang pakundangang pagbibintang at pag-aakusa ng walang basehan kaya nasisira at nawawala ang tiwala ng publiko sa justice system.

“How many times has the justice secretary done this? It is becoming a vicious habit. Anyone can fall victim to this reckless practice. Such is the main reason why the public’s faith in the justice system in the country continues to erode,” giit ng senador.

“Records don’t lie. If only Secretary Aguirre has respect for the truth, he could have easily verified his ‘intel report’ that he got from Facebook before making unfounded accusations,” dagdag pa nito.