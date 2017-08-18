Agot, biktima na naman ng FAKE NEWS

WALEY: May luma­bas kahapon na balitang puwersahang ipina-check out sa isang Boracay hotel si Agot Isidro dahil ‘di umano, “she created problems that could endager the whole hotel.”

Ito ang sabi ng report ng PINOY BALITA sa social media.

Sinabi sa report na nag-check in daw si Agot sa Boracay Hotel Groove and Spa at nagkaroon daw siya ng “altercation with someone while loitering at the beach near the hotel.”

Meron pang detal­ye na, “The crowd increased to more than 50 people yelling and demanding that Isidro should face them.

“It was later identified that most of the people who demanded Isidro’s presence were Duterte supporters, and that, she was involved in altercation with another Pro-Duterte person earlier.

“The crowd refused to disperse even with the police intervention, forcing the hotel owners to advise Isidro to check out on Sunday morning.”

Nakakagalit ang ganitong balita gayong halos buong araw noong Sabado ay kasama namin si Agot sa aming Cinemalaya marathon.

Nakuha pa naming sumaglit sa children’s party ni Iza Calzado kaya paano kaya nakalipad si Agot pa-Boracay?

Sagot tuloy ni Agot sa balita, “Fake! Fake! Fake! Was in Cinemalaya the whole day.

To divulge my whereabouts that day is unnecessary but this is just way too stoooooopid!

“It’s really a crazy world we’re living in.”

Sana, maging mas ­responsable ang mga tao sa pagbabalita dahil ­buhay rin ang sinisira nito.

Bakit kaya naghahari ang fake news sa ating lipunan ngayon?

Matanong nga kay Mocha at mga kapanalig nito!

***

HAVEY: On his 20th Anniversary in showbusiness, Luis Alandy (who is Adrian Lois Alandy in real life) has decided to use his real name instead for his screen name.

He is now billed as Adrian Alandy.

So, what’s in a name?

“I was just thinking, to mark my second decade sa showbiz, people ought to know me as me.

“As Adrian na ngayo’y pamilyado na, mas mature na, mas defined na kung ano ang gusto at mako-contri­bute ko sa industry.

“Truly, I really want to make a significant mark in the projects that I do,” sabi ng dating Luis na ngayo’y Adrian na o Ady Alandy sa FB.

Tulad na lang this Sa­turday, level up siya bilang ama sa Mica Becerro Story, his first guesting sa MMK since 2004.

He plays the role of Ramil Becerro, ang tatay ni Mica na finalist ng The Voice Teens na na-retrench sa trabaho at na-stroke. Kasama niya sa episode sina Vina Morales, Amy Nobleza at Ynna Asistio.

He is also cast as a guest in a special role in Victims Of Love and is one of the leads in Tabi Po, the Viva-Cignal Cable mini-series opposite AJ Muhlach and Phoebe Walker directed by Paul Basinillo.

Ang pinakahihintay ni Adrian ay ang pagpapa­labas ng pelikulang Citi­zen Jake, starring Atom Araullo directed by Mike De Leon, kung kanino niya nakuha ang kanyang greatest validation ng kanyang pagiging aktor.

“I’m mighty proud of that movie that after that, na-inspire ako to take filmmaking seriously,” sabi ni Adrian.

Does this mean we’ll see Adrian dabbling into being a director soon?

Sagot ni Ady, “That has always been my goal. I just need to study, learn and to prepare for it ­really soon!”

Kaya pala after his Urian Best Actor no­mination in Anino Sa Likod Ng Buwan, ­Adrian has been so committed to doing edgier­ roles and being good at every project he does.

“Adrian stands for ­being more real, more mature, more focused, more personal, more meaningful and significant marked existence.”

***

