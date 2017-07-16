Abella: May pinarusahan na sa sablay na Presidential seal

Kinastigo na ang mga responsable sa baligtad­ na Presidential seal ni Pangulong Rod­rigo Duterte habang ito ay nagtatalumpati nitong Biyernes ng gabi sa isang pagtitipon sa Davao City.

“Appropriate measures have been taken against those responsible,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella kahapon.

Binanggit din ni Abella, humingi na ng paumanhin ang mga hindi na tinukoy na staff sa naturang pagkakamali.

“All offices concerned sincerely apologize for the incident and renewed the shared commitment to uphold the highest standard of service and support for the President and all his engagements,” nakasaad pa sa statement ni Abella.

Iginiit din ng Palace spokesman na walang layuning isabotahe o ipahiya ang Pangulo sa nangyari.

“There was, however, no attempt to embarrass the President. A careful study determined the incident as an act of omission.

All offices involved in pre­sidential visits and coverage have, upon meticulous review, instituted procedures to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident,” ayon pa kay Abella.