ABANTE O IMPAKE

Laro ngayon: (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:00 p.m. — Blackwater vs. Rain or Shine

Nakapitong conferences na sa tatlong taon sa PBA ang Blackwater, at isa sa dalawang team na hindi pa tinatalo ay ang Rain or Shine.

Sa nag-iisang laro sa Smart Araneta Coliseum mamaya, atat ang Elite na makatakas na sa anino ng Elasto Pain­ters lalo’t pag-aagawan nila sa knockout game ang 8th & last quarterfinals berth ng Philippine Cup.

“Grab this opportunity to play in a knockout match and barge into the quarterfinals,” deklarasyon kahapon ni coach Leo Isaac ng Elite, tulad ng E-Painters ay tinapos ang 11-game elims sa identical 5-6 win-loss records.

Nitong Miyerkules lang ay kinapos ang RoS sa Alaska, 94-89, kaya kaila­ngang dumaan sa KO game para desisyunan kung aabante o mag-iimpake na sa season-opening tournament.

Ang winner ang sasalpok sa playoffs sa twice-to-beat at defending two-time champion San Miguel na elims topnotcher (10-1) sa Linggo sa Ynares Arena sa Antipolo.

“Energy and mental focus will be a big factor in order for us to win vs. RoS,” hirit ni Isaac.

Positibo pa rin ang RoS na patuloy na madodomina ang hindi pa nakakaisa sa kanilang Blackwater para makasakay sa huling biyahe sa QF.

“We remain to be positive despite the situations we’ve been thru,” giit ni Painters coach Caloy Garcia sa ilang pagku-collapse sa endgame kabilang ang sa Aces na dapat aniyang maremed­yuhan para maduplika rin ang 107-93 elims victory sa Elite.

“We have to come out with the same energy and we have to learn to finish games better. We don’t want to put any excuses on how we lost but we just have to see the positives on what we are doing right,” panapos ni Garcia, pipiliting ipa-martsa sa Last 8 ang E-Painters sa post-Yeng Guiao era.