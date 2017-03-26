92 empleyado sinibak ni Digong

Ngayong buwan pa lamang ay umabot na sa 92 na empleyado ang sinibak sa puwesto ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bilang bahagi ng kanyang pangakong walisin ang mga tiwali sa mga tanggapan ng gobyerno.

“92 all of them this month alone, March. I said go. And I said better not, do not f** the go­vernment with its ­money.

Cause if you do, we ­cannot understand each ­other,” pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte nang magtalumpati sa ground breaking ceremony sa drug rehab facility sa Bukidnoon kahapon.

Isa umano sa sinibak ng Pangulo ay empleyado niya simula pa noong 1988.

“He was a part of my team but when we were already in the government, and I heard that he was suggesting this and that and I said, “you have to go,” sabi pa ng Pangulo.

Ang 92 umanong sinibak ay kinabibilangan ng Bureau of Customs officials (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).