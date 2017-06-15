70 social media accounts binabantayan sa cyber sedition

Mahigit 70 social media accounts ang binabantayan ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na hinihinalang sangkot sa cyber sedition.

“Parang mahigit 70 o almost 80 na ata ‘yung binabantayan natin,” ayon kay AFP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla sa Mindanao Hour briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Ayon kay Padilla, hindi bababa sa sampung Maute-linked social media accounts ang naipa­sara na.

“We have been watching social media closely, particularly for those who have been sowing disinformation… and we have touched base with social media companies to request their assistance to put down sites that are fomenting disinformation and discord as well as violence.

So, we have been getting very good assistance from the companies as soon as a determination has been made that these accounts are actually being used for the purposes that I said, then it is brought down immediately,” dagdag nito.

Ang mga naturang social media account ay ginagamit ng Maute sa pagpapakalat at pagpapaskil ng kanilang propaganda.

Pero ang pinakamahalaga, ayon pa kay Padilla, ay masakote ang mga sangkot sa gawain na ito at hindi lang basta mapasara ang mga account.