7% growth rate tatargetin

Hinimay ni Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno ang limang paraan­ para mapa­natili ng administras­yong Duterte ang hina­hangad na pitong porsi­yentong growth rate.

“Of course, the peace and order is a precondition to growth. So that’s a given. Second, we really­ need to address our infrastructure gap.

We have the worst infrastructure in this part of the world, okay? Second, our biggest asset, I think, is our youth, but that’s both an asset and a liability, okay.

We don’t convert the youth into a productive, agile, healthy workforce then we fail, right? So that there’s…So we need to invest in the human ­resources,” pagpapa­liwanag ni ­Diokno sa press briefing sa Mala­kanyang kahapon.

Ang ikatlo, ayon sa kalihim ay kinakaila­ngang tapyasan ang gastos sa pagnenegosyo.

“We are ranked very low in that regard and if we want to attract foreign investors we need to do that…and then the fourth one is we have to have a competitive tax system,” dagdag ni Diokno.

Pero masuwerte pa rin umano ang mga Pinoy­ ­sapagkat kasama ang ­Pilipinas sa mga bansa­ na tinaguriang “fastest growing region in the world” o ang Asya at Southeast Asia.

Kung ang intensiyon, aniya, ay palakasin pa ang paglago ng bansa sa huling taon ng termino ni Pangulong Rodrigo­ Duterte ay posibleng pumalo ito sa 7.2 hanggang 7.4 porsiyento ng GDP.