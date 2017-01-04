7% growth rate tatargetin

Hinimay ni Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno ang limang paraan para mapanatili ng administrasyong Duterte ang hinahangad na pitong porsiyentong growth rate.
“Of course, the peace and order is a precondition to growth. So that’s a given. Second, we really need to address our infrastructure gap.
We have the worst infrastructure in this part of the world, okay? Second, our biggest asset, I think, is our youth, but that’s both an asset and a liability, okay.
We don’t convert the youth into a productive, agile, healthy workforce then we fail, right? So that there’s…So we need to invest in the human resources,” pagpapaliwanag ni Diokno sa press briefing sa Malakanyang kahapon.
Ang ikatlo, ayon sa kalihim ay kinakailangang tapyasan ang gastos sa pagnenegosyo.
“We are ranked very low in that regard and if we want to attract foreign investors we need to do that…and then the fourth one is we have to have a competitive tax system,” dagdag ni Diokno.
Pero masuwerte pa rin umano ang mga Pinoy sapagkat kasama ang Pilipinas sa mga bansa na tinaguriang “fastest growing region in the world” o ang Asya at Southeast Asia.
Kung ang intensiyon, aniya, ay palakasin pa ang paglago ng bansa sa huling taon ng termino ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay posibleng pumalo ito sa 7.2 hanggang 7.4 porsiyento ng GDP.