6-buwang giyera kontra illegal drugs puwede nang ipagmalaki — Palasyo

Dapat nang papurihan at dapat na ring pahalagahan para sa Palasyo ng Malakanyang ang inabot ng gobyernong Duterte sa kampanya kontra iligal na droga, anim na buwan mula nang maluklok sa puwesto noong Hulyo taong kasalukuyan.

“A great number of people on the ground appreciate the fact that they can go home safe, the fact that there are no — people are no longer on the streets acting with impunity and we hear this on the ground, I’m sure you do.

The people do appreciate the fact that the — that his war on drugs has actually yielded very significant results both quantitatively and qualitatively,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella sa ginanap na press briefing kahapon sa Malakanyang.

Dumepensa naman ang Palasyo sa report ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na pagtaas ng kaso ng 51% ng kaso ng murder kasabay ng pinaigting na kampanya kontra iligal na droga ng gobyernong Duterte.

“I think you have to put it in context ‘no. The… It says also that index crime rates have also lowered significantly telling us that the number of — majority of those crimes have been related to drugs.

So, you know, so in a sense it is a question of being able to see it with right perspective. And also coming back from the reports, actually, if you hear anecdotal reports of people, they actually, they actually say that: how much they deeply appreciate the fact that they can go home safer,” paliwanag pa ni Abella.

Binigyang-diin pa ni Abella na ang pagtutok ng gobyernong Duterte sa giyera kontra iligal na droga ay bahagi ng pangako ng Pangulo noong nakaraang eleksyon.