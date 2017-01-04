2017 national budget idinepensang ‘pork barrel free’

Muling klinaro ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diok­no na “pork barrel free” ang 2017 national budget.

Maging ang mga susunod na pambansang budget ay sinisigurado ni Diokno na tatalima sa mga naging desisyon ng Supreme Court (SC) patungkol sa Priority­ Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) at Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP).

Ipinaliwanag ni Diokno sa press briefing sa Mala­kanyang kahapon na malinaw ang inilabas na desis­yon ng SC laban sa pork barrel at DAP.

Hindi, aniya, pinahihintulutan ng Supreme Court ang mga kongresista at ­senador na manghimasok sa implementasyon ng mga proyekto.

“So as I said, this budget and future budgets will be compliant with the two Supreme Court decisions, okay. That’s why I have also filed the Budget Reform Bill so that after us, maybe the next president or next, next presidents will try to honor the Supreme Court decision, okay,” wika ni Diokno.

Nagbigay din ng paliwanag ang kalihim ng DBM patungkol sa unprogrammed funds na nakasapin sa pambansang pondo.

“Unprogrammed funds are there to cover some eventuality…which is in the nature of a standby allo­cation if you have more mone­y than what you originally ­anticipated, okay,” ani Diokno.