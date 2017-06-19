180 solons lumagda para ma-disbar ang 3 CA justices

Umaabot na sa 180 congressmen ang lumagda sa isang resolusyon­ na nagrerekomenda sa Korte Suprema na i-disbar ang tatlong justices ng Court of Appeals (CA) dahil sa “ignorance of the law”.

Ito ang nabatid kay House Majority leader Rodolfo Fariñas na siyang nag-imbestiga sa ano­malya sa paggamit umano ng Ilocos Norte provincial government sa pondo ng Tobacco excise tax para bumili ang local government ng mga multicabs.

“A House resolution­ initiating a complaint ­before the Supreme Court for disbarment and/or administrative disciplinary against the three justices of the Court of Appeals for ignorance of the law and abuse of authority,” ani Fariñas.

Kabilang sa mga CA justices na ipinadi-disbar ng Kongreso sina Special 4th Division Acting Presiding Justice Stephen Cruz at Justices Erwin Sorongon at Nina Antonino-Valenzuela.

Magugunita na inutos ng mga nabanggit na justices sa Kongreso na paka­walan ang Ilocos 6 subalit­ hindi ito sinunod ng lide­rato ni House Speaker Pantaleon ‘Bebot’ Alvarez na nagalit dahil sinisimu­lan na umano ang contempt proceeding laban sa kanya.

“Look what they did they grant habeas corpus without notice to the House and without an opportunity given to the House to (explain?). (The CA also) allows them to impose P30,000 bail ­despite contempt powers of Congress,” ayon pa kay Fariñas.

Inamin naman ni da­ting CA Justice at ngayo’y Leyte 3rd District Rep. Vicente ‘Ching’ Veloso, na mali ang ginawa ng mga nabanggit na justices dahil walang hurisdiksyon ang mga ito sa Kongreso dahil hindi sila kasama sa co-equal body.

Idinepensa pa ni Veloso ang aksyon ng Kamara dahil kung sunud-sunuran lang umano ang Kongreso sa CA ay mawawalan ng kapangyarihan ang Kongreso na mag-imbestiga.

“Imagine kung pababayaan natin ito, hindi na pupuwedeng mag-legislative inquiry ang Senado at saka House of Representatives because all they have to do is run to the Court of Appeals and file a petition for writ of habeas corpus,” ayon pa kay Veloso.