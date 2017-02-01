13th month, bonuses tax exempt pa rin

Good news pa rin sa lahat ng manggagawa. Ito’y dahil mananatili pa rin ang tax exemption sa 13th month pay at Iba pang bonuses ng mga manggagawa.

Ibinalita ito ni Senator Sonny Angara batay na rin umano sa revised tax reform package na iniharap kahapon ng Department of Finance (DOF) sa Senate committee on ways and means.

“Nakatanggap po tayo ulit na magandang balita na hindi na kasama sa panukala ng DOF ang pagtanggal ng tax exemption ng 13th month pay at iba pang bonus ng mga manggagawang Pilipino.

Again, this signifies that our government is listening to our calls and the sentiments of the people, and is open to compromise,” ayon kay Angara, chairman of the ways and means committee.

Sa bisa ng Republic Act 10653, ang 13th month pay at iba pang and benefits kabilang ng productivity incentives at Christmas bonuses, na hindi lalampas ng P82,000 sa government at private sector employees ay exempted mula sa buwis.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa, 1.8 milyon workers na minimum wage earners, ang exempted mula sa tax.