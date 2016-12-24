10,000 empleyado na-regular

Ipinagmalaki ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na aabot sa mahigit sa 10,000 manggagawa ang naging regular sa trabaho sa loob ng anim na buwan mula sa 92 kumpanya sa Gitnang Luzon.

Sinabi ni DOLE Regional Director Atty. Ana Dione na sa loob ng anim na buwan ay nabawasan ang illegal na contractualization, ‘endo’, at labor-only contracting (LOC).

Tinatayang nasa 10,212 manggagawa ang boluntaryong na-regular ng 92 establisimiyento.

“We continue to rise to the challenges set by our Labor Secretary as part of the DOLE’s priority commitments to President Rodrigo Duterte to reduce illegal forms of contractualization, ‘endo’, labor-only contracting, and other similar work arrangements by 50 percent this year and abolishing it entirely by next year,” sabi ni Dione.