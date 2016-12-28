100 palaboy itatago para sa Miss U

Walang plano ang gobyernong Duterte na magtago ng mga palaboy kasabay ng nalalapit na pagdaraos ng Miss Universe sa bansa sa susunod na taon.

Ang paglilinaw ay ginawa ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella nang maurirat sa press briefing kahapon hinggil sa umano’y kumakalat na ulat na paglilinis sa mga kalsada sa Metro Manila bilang paghahanda sa Miss Universe kung saan ay may 100 mga palaboy ang umano’y dinampot at itinabi muna.

“In fact on the contrary, what I heard but this is only anecdotal not the policy, is the fact that the President apparently has said, ‘Oh, Leave them there.’

Leave them there so that the people see exactly where we are. So I don’t know exactly which rules are these, I don’t know if it’s official. But as far as I know, anecdotally, the President has said that, ‘leave them there’, so that, you know…We are not hiding our true situation,” depensa ni Abella.