1 pamilya, 1 graduate itinulak

Kasunod ng pagpapatibay ng Senado sa panukala para maging libre ang tuition fee sa lahat ng state universities and colleges (SUCs), itinulak naman ni Sen. Sonny Angara ang isa pang reporma sa edukasyon na ‘One Family, One Graduate Act’.

Iginiit ni Angara na bigyan ng prayoridad ang pagpapatibay ng Senate Bill No. 133 upang mapag-aral ng libre sa kolehiyo ang mahihirap subalit deserving students. Ang mga benepisyaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program o 4Ps ang bibigyan ng prayoridad sa programa.

“The One Family, One Graduate bill aims to ensure that every Filipino family, especially those living in poverty, has at least one college ­graduate.

This is a good companion measure to the free ­college tuition bill as it would target the poorest of the poor,” ayon sa senador.

“Most of our poor students drop out because of the high cost of college education.

Our bill seeks to address this by covering not only the tuition but other school fees as well,” paliwanag sa panukala ni Angara.